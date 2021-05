New cooking show The PorterHouse featuring Gregory Porter coming

Bakersfield-grown Gregory Porter has filled many of our homes with his Grammy award-winning jazz hits.

Now he’ll be taking us inside his own home for a special new project.

Porter invites you into his family kitchen to share his favorite recipes and the stories behind them as the host of The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter, Presented by Citi, a new six-episode cooking series launching on May 12.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan spoke to Porter ahead of his new show.