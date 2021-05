Prodigal Son S02E13 The Last Weekend

Prodigal Son 2x13 "The Last Weekend" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo (Series Finale) - The search for a serial killer known as “The Woodsman” might help the NYPD find one of their own in the all-new “The Last Weekend” season finale episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, May 18th on FOX.