The Green Knight Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Directed by David Lowery starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Sarita Choudhury, Erin Kellyman release date July 30, 2021 (in theaters)