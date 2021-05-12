STILLWATER Movie (2021) - Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin

STILLWATER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: STILLWATER follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Directed by Tom McCarthy starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan release date July 30, 2021 (in theaters)