To future generations of women, you are the roots of change | Gloria Steinem

Activist and author Gloria Steinem is an icon of the global feminist movement.

She's spent her life defying stereotypes, breaking social barriers and fighting for equality.

In conversation with TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, Steinem reflects on the revolutionary roots of the feminist movement, the fundamental need for intersectionality to combat prejudice, and how she overcame her fears with the support of friends.

Now she urges future generations of women to advocate for each other in solidarity -- and discover the freedom found in companionship and community.