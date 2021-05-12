3 U.S. Army Soldiers Charged With Funneling Guns To Chicago

Three U.S. Army soldiers who took an oath to defend this country stood charged Tuesday night with running guns to Chicago.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports, some of those weapons were linked to a recent mass shooting.
