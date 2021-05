Family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run

Their brother struck on the side of the road and left for dead.

A family's plea for help.

FOR DEAD..

WHILE CELEBRATINGTHE NEW YEAR... NOW MONTHSLATER... THE DRIVER ACCUSED ISNO WHERE TO BE FOUND.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONSPOKE WITH LOVED ONES IN LAKEWORTH BEACH SEEKING JUSTICFOR RUDY JIMENES.<< (SOT 1:06:47) HE JUST WANTSTO KNOW WHY.

(VO) RENE MARTINJIMENES HAS MANY QUESTIONS FORTHE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HISBROTHER RUDY... COMMUNITYACTIVIST MARK PARILLATRANSLATES.

(SOT 54:45:02)JANUARY 1ST HE WAS MORE INSHOCK.

HE DIDN'T WANT TOBELIEVE IT.

NATS: (VO) RENESAYS IT WAS NEW YEAR'S EVE ANDHIS BROTHER RUDY WAS AT THEINTERSECTION OF LAKE AVENUEAND SOUTH C STREET IN LAKEWORTH BEACH.

HE WASCELEBRATING AND SETTING OFFFIREWORKS.

ACCORDING TO A PALMBEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEINCIDENT REPORT, MARCOSSANCHEZ MORALES WAS DRIVINGSOUTHBOUND..

HE'S ACCUSED OFSTRIKING RUDY... DRAGGING HIMNEARLY 200 FEET... INJURIESTHAT 29- YEAR-OLD DID NOTSURVIVE.

(SOT 1:02:18) YOUKNOW THEY WERE VIDEOTAPING,THE FIREWORKS.

THEY VIDEOTAPEDTHIS HAPPEN.

NATS: (VO) IREACHED OUT TO PBSO..

ABOUTTHE EFFORT TO FIND MORALES...NOW 5 MONTHS AFTER THAT TRAGICNIGHT.

PBSO SAYS THEIR STILLSEARCHING FOR HIM.

RENE SAYSHE SIMPLY CAN'T UNDERSTAND WHYMORALES DIDN'T STOP.

(SOT1:05:59) (SOT 1:06:32) INSTEADOF GETTING OUT OF YOUR CAR ANDTALKING ABOUT IT LIKE A HUMANBEING YOU PASS THE CAR OVERBROTHER.

NATS: (VO) IN LAKEWORTH BEACH TODD WILSON, WPTVNC 5.