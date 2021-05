Construction underway for a tiny home village for the homeless in Colorado Springs

NEW AT TEN..A LOCAL ORGANIZATION IS COMINGUP WITH PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS TOHELP YOUNG ADULTS WHO AREHOMELESS...OR ON THE VERGE OF LOSING THEIRHOME.,...THEY'RE BUILDING A TINY HOMEVILLAGE NEAR THE CORNER OF WESTFOUNTAIN BOULEVARD AND SOUTHSIERRA MADRE STREET...ERIN CHAPMAN HAS MORE ON HOW THEPROJECT WILL WORK.NAT POP SAW DUSTAUSTIN BAKER"WE ARE HOPING TO MAKE A LIFELONG IMPACT IN THE COMMUNITY,"NAT POP DRILLTRACY BAKER"SOMETIMES GOD GIVES YOU ALITTLE BIT AND EXPECTS A LOT, SOTHAT'S WHERE WE ARE AT RIGHT NOWAND TRYING TO DELIVER ON AHEARTWARMING PROJECT LIKE THIS,"A HOUSING PROJECT FOCUSED ONBREAKING THE CYCLE OFHOMELESSENESS AND POVERTY INCOLORADO SPRINGS.JEFF COOPER"THE IMPACT WE CAN ACHIEVE WITHTHE RIGHT KIND OF PRODUCT, WITHTHE RIGHT KIND OF MODEL, FOR THERIGHT PERESON," SHELLEY JENSENIS THE FOUNDER OF 501 3CNONPROFIT -- WE FORTIFY --AFTER YEARS OF RESEARCH ONHOUSING MODELS -- JENSEN CAME UPWITH "WORKING FUSION AT MILLSTREET" -- A TINY HOME COMMUNITYGEARED TOWARDS YOUNG ADULTS, 18TO 25 YERAS OF AGE ...IN OUR COMMUNITY WHO FACEHOMELESSNESS.JEFF"THE SETTING OF WHERE THE TINYHOME WILL BE WILL ENABLE THEYOUTH TO SAY I HAVE A LIFE HERE,THIS IS WHERE I CAN BUILD MYLIFE AND MOVE FROM,"EACH TINY HOME WILL BE MOVE-INREADY AND FULLY FURNISHED...JEFF"THIS TINY HOME IS SO COOL ANDSO LIVABLE," JENSEN SAYS HOMEOWNERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO LIVEIN THE HOME FOR UP TO TWO YEARS,AND ARE REQUIRED TO PAY RENT.DURING THEIR STAY, TENANTS MUSTBE WORKING AND WILL HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND TAILOREDPROGRAMS -- FOR WHATEVER ANINDIVUALS NEEDS MIGHT BE.SHELLEY"ONCE WE GET A REALLY CLEARPICTURE OF THAT RESIDENT WE WILLBE PLUGGING AND PLAYING WITHWHAT THEY REALLY NEED" AUSTINAND TRACY BAKER ARE THE BUILDERSBEHIND THE PROJECT ..."HOUSE NUMBER 3 4 AND 5 ARERIGHT HERE," AND THEY SAY IN ALLOF THEIR PROJECTS,, THIS HASBEEN THE MOST EMOTIONAL."EVERYONE NEEDS HELP AND THAT'SWHAT COMMUNITY DOES, YOU COMETOGETHER AS A COMMUNITY TO HELPTHOSE THAT ARE LESS FORTUNATE,AND WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY MIGHT BEABLE TO DO IN THE FUTURE ANDHELP BACK,"JENSEN SAYS IT IS HER HOPE TOHAVE FIVE OF THE EIGHTEEN HOUSESIN THE GROUND BY AUGUST FIRST .SHELLEY"WE ARE GOING TO KEEP ROLLINGWITH THE PUNCHES, BUT