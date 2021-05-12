Manager says he retained 30% of his kitchen staff as restaurants struggle to hire workers back

The service industry continues to struggle to bring workers back through the door.
While many blame continuing unemployment benefits, others say a shift in the workforce dynamic since COVID-19 has caused new challenges.
Restaurant owners are seeing more and more staff come forward to talk about the importance of mental health.
Local restaurants are having a hard time keeping workers as new stimulus checks come in. Two had to temporarily close last week..