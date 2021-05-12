2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Design Preview

Designed from the ground-up to change perceptions of what an electric car could and should be, the all-new Mustang Mach-E is the perfect vehicle to take a starring role.

Not only does each episode highlight one of the key capabilities or technologies of Mustang Mach-E, the series, like the vehicle, also challenges common misconceptions about electric vehicles around range and performance.

The Mustang Mach-E wears the famous Mustang badge with pride and is the first-ever electrified vehicle to carry the name as well as the attitude.

With the first vehicles arriving in Europe imminently, these videos signify the launch of Ford’s campaign to amp up excitement in the region as the electric ponies start to make their mark.