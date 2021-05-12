Smoke rises from Israeli air strike in southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into Wednesday (May 12) morning as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

This footage shows smoke rising from an airstrike in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.