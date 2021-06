Crumbl Cookie in DJ Khaled Music Video

HAVE NOTICED A DESSERT STAPLE IND-J KHALED'S NEW MUSIC VIDEOFEATURING JUSTIN BIEBER AND 21SAVAGE.THIS CRUMBL COOKIE BOX MAKING ANAPPEARANCE INHIS NEW SONG LET IT GO, THIS WASTWEETED FROM TCRUMBL COOKIE ACCOUNT.THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO CAMEOUT YESTERDAY ANDALREADY HAS NEARLY 4 MILLIONVIEWS MEANING 4 MILLION PEOPHAVE SEEN THE COOKIE COMPANY.TONIGHT 23ABC CHATTED WITH THEOWNERS OF THE BAKERSFIELDLOCATION AND THEY SAID THEY KNEWCRUMBL WAS GOING TO BEFEATURED BUT THEY WERE STILLSUPER EXCITED WHEN IT CAMEOUT."WE WERE BOTH SUPER EXCITED WETHOUGHT IT WAS REALLY COOL AND IDONT KNOW IF YOUVE SEEN THEVIDEO BUTIT WAS REALLY LIKE BLATANT ANDTHEY HAD THE WHOLE BOX FULL OFCOOKIES ANDIT JUST LOOKED REALLY GOOD WEWERE REALLY EXCITED TO BE A PARTOF ITHE COOL THING IS 3 OF THECOOKIES THATTHEY FEATURE IN THE VIDEO WEJUST HAD A FEW WEEKS AGO SO ITWAS AWESOME TO BEABLE TO SEE.THE COOKIES CAME FROM A CRUMBLSTORE IN FLORIDACURRENTLY THE VIDEO IS TRENDINGAT NUMBER 9 FORMUSIC ON YOUTUBE.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT