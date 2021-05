Covid-19: India records over 3.48 Lakh cases and 4,205 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India's daily Covid death count hit a new grim record with 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,48,421 fresh cases have been added to the active caseload amid the battle against the second wave.

Nearly 30 lakh infections have been recorded since May 5.

India's total death count passed the 2.5.

