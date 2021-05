Fred West: Drone footage reveals rear of Gloucester cafe where Mary Bastholm is feared buried

Drone footage taken today (May 12) of the rear of the cafe where a suspected victim of Fred West is feared buried.

Footage also shows media crews rolling into town to cover the story.

A waitress who worked at the cafe, 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, disappeared in 1968.

New evidence has come to light suggesting her remains may be buried in the 'Clean Plate' cafe (formerly the Pop Inn) on Southgate Street in Gloucester city centre.