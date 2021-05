Bharat Biotech responds to Delhi's Covaxin plea, says...| Oneindia News

Covaxin's maker Bharat Biotech has refused to supply vaccine doses to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

Cong MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centre's push for positivity aid the covid crisis in India, calling it betrayal.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.'s vaccine is wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia, a study shows.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Covaxin #Israel #Sinovac