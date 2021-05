Black Fungus: Over 2000 cases in Maharashtra, Mucormycosis deaths on the rise | Oneindia News

While Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to wreak havoc in the country, the new fear of mucormycosis or black fungus is causing more worries.

Maharashtra has reported more deaths caused by the black fungus while the government has said there may be 2,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state.

On Monday, Odisha also reported its first case of mucormycosis while Delhi, Gujarat and a few other states have already detected cases of the feared black fungus.

