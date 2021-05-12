Kind animal rescuer gives water to thirsty king cobra in Thailand

Footage shows a kind animal rescuer giving water to a thirsty king cobra after it was found near a family’s home in southern Thailand.

The venomous snake gulped down the liquid that was trickling from a bottle being poured by the rescuer.

Snake wrangler Thanakon Cheunok said the wild snake had been captured near a residential property in Krabi.

They then put it in the box but it became hot so they gave it a refreshing drink of water while they were working with it before returning it to the wild.

He said: "We always make sure that the snakes under our care are healthy.

It must be very thirsty after its ordeal." This footage was filmed on May 9.