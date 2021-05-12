Maldives halts visa, bans entry of Indians from May 13th amid Covid-19 crisis | Oneindia News

As the second wave of Coronavirus Pandemic rages in India, The Maldives has announced that visas for tourists from India and other nations in South Asia will be halted with effect from May 13 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Twitter account of the High Commission of India in Maldives retweeted the statement and said, 'The temporary suspension of entry to the Maldives for all categories of visa holders from South Asia may impact flights between India and the Maldives'.

