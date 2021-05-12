Fox Cub Outfoxed by Plastic Bottle That Got Stuck on Its Head!
A fox cub got outfoxed by a plastic bottle after it got stuck on his head.

The poor cub was found by a good samaritan who found the cub in their garden in the UK.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.