Fox Cub Outfoxed by Plastic Bottle That Got Stuck on Its Head!

A fox cub got outfoxed by a plastic bottle after it got stuck on his head.
The poor cub was found by a good samaritan who found the cub in their garden in the UK.
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
A FOX cub whose head got stuck in a plastic bottle has been rescued and reunited with its family.