Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Australia's Queensland battered by strong winds, hail and lightning

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 2 views
Australia's Queensland battered by strong winds, hail and lightning
Australia's Queensland battered by strong winds, hail and lightning

A neighbourhood in Brisbane, Australia, was subject to strong winds, hail and lightning as a storm hit Queensland on May 12.

Footage shows trees bending as the strong gusts of wind battered the area.

A neighbourhood in Brisbane, Australia, was subject to strong winds, hail and lightning as a storm hit Queensland on May 12.

Footage shows trees bending as the strong gusts of wind battered the area.

Explore