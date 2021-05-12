Australia's Queensland battered by strong winds, hail and lightning

A neighbourhood in Brisbane, Australia, was subject to strong winds, hail and lightning as a storm hit Queensland on May 12.
Footage shows trees bending as the strong gusts of wind battered the area.
A neighbourhood in Brisbane, Australia, was subject to strong winds, hail and lightning as a storm hit Queensland on May 12.
Footage shows trees bending as the strong gusts of wind battered the area.
A neighbourhood in Brisbane, Australia, was subject to strong winds, hail and lightning as a storm hit Queensland on May 12.
Footage shows trees bending as the strong gusts of wind battered the area.