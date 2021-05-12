Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for her manager | International Nurses Day: Abhishek salutes nurses efforts to fight C

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her friend and manager, Poonam Damania, a happy birthday.

On International Nurses Day, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to salute the relentless efforts of the nursing community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Actress Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media.

On Wednesday, Raveena shared a priceless throwback picture of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from their wedding day.Actress Nikki Tamboli , who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11", recently posted stunning pictures of herself wearing a blue monokini.Author- actor Twinkle Khanna has lauded Hrithik Roshan for doing his bit during the Covid-19 crisis.

