Venitian Las Vegas to celebrate International Nurses Day

May 12 is International Nurses Day.
To celebrate the Venitian Resort will turn their exterior tower signs blue to honor nurses around the world.
May 12 is International Nurses Day.
To celebrate the Venitian Resort will turn their exterior tower signs blue to honor nurses around the world.
The first lady will be joining members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) as they thank nurses for National Nurses..
Real Bodies at Bally's Las Vegas is recognizing local medical front line workers for National Doctors' Day. The first 100 doctors,..