8 a.m. Wednesday COVID-19 update

WELL, MISSOURI, GOVERNOR, MIKEPARSONS IS TAKING THE STATE OUTOF SEVERAL FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENTPROGRAMS DESIGNED TO THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE THROUGH THE PANDEMICHE ARGUES THAT THEY'RE KEEPINGPEOPLE.FROM GOING BACK TO WORK KBCTONIGHT IS MARTIN AUGUSTINE ISLIVE WITH THIS STORY NOW MARTIN.GOOD MORNING.WHAT'S THE LATEST ON THIS?WHAT ARE YOU HEARING?WE'VE HEARD A LOT OF STORIESABOUT BUSINESSES TRYING TO GETBACK UP AND RUNNING AFTER THEIRPANDEMIC STRUGGLES ONLY TO FINDTHAT WHEN THEY GET THE STOREFRONT BACK OPEN THE STRUGGLEBECOMES FIGHTING ENOUGH PEOPLETO DO THE WORK.SO GOVERNOR PARSONS IS GOING TOEND MISSOURI'S PARTICIPATION INSIX FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENTPROGRAMS SPECIFICALLY DESIGNEDTO HELP PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIRJOBS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC THEGOVERNOR CITING WITH THEARGUMENT THAT THOSE PROGRAMS AREPAYING OUT ENOUGH MONEY THATTHERE'S NO INCENTIVE FOR SOMEPEOPLE TO LOOK FOR A JOB THEGOVERNOR SAYING GETTING PEOPLEBACK TO WORK IS ONE OF THE LASTREMAINING HURDLES TO FULLECONOMIC RECOVERY.THIS IS JUST MORE OF A COMMONSENSE ISSUE.I THINK WE ALL KNOW THAT WE'RETHE LABOR MARKET SAID AND WE'RELOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO GO TO WORKAND IT'S TIME TO GO BACK TOWORK.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS OF KANSASCITY, MISSOURI HAS A DIFFERENTTAKE ON THIS WILL ADDRESS.THAT 30 MINUTES FROM NOW THESEFEDERAL BENEFITS ARE SCHEDULEDTO END ONE MONTH FROM TODAY,JUNE 12.REPORTING LIVE MARTIN AUGUSTINEKMBC9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT.THANKS SO MUCH MARTIN 804 ANDOWNERS OF ONE RESTAURANT THECOURTHOUSE EXCHANGE ININDEPENDENCE HAVE BEEN TRYING TODOUBLE THEIR STAFF WITH THE NEWSIN MISSOURI PULLING OUT OFPANDEMIC AID PROGRAMS.THEY'RE HOPEFUL THAT THEY CANADD MORE WORKERS, BUT THEY SAYTHEY STILL WORRY ABOUT OTHERFACTORS AFFECTING THE WORKFORCE.EVEN IF YOU COME BACK TORESTAURANTS, WE'RE ALL STILL ALITTLE SLOWER THAN WE WERE.WE'RE NOT A 100% SALES.YOU KNOW, WHAT WE WHAT WE WEREIN 2019 OR 2018.WE'RE NOT THERE YET.AND SO WE AREN'T HIRING AS FASTOR AS MANY.I MEAN I'M NOT GOING TO GO FROMEIGHT STAFF TO HERE TO 16TOMORROW.WE'RE NOT WE CAN'T THE SALESAREN'T THERE.THAT IS CO-OWNER OF CINDYMCLEAN.WHO SAYS THAT.SHE ALSO WORRIES ABOUT OTHERPFACLIKE CAREER CHANGES INDUSTRYCHALLENGES SLOW.DESTINATIONS AND PEOPLE TAKINGCARE OF LOVED ONES HAPPENINGTODAY A SPECIAL CDC ADVISORYCOMMITTEE WILL MEET TO VOTE ONRECOMMENDING PFIZER'SCORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOR KIDS 12AND UP WITH THE FDA APPROVED THESHOT FOR 12 TO 15 YEAR OLDS.A BUT NOW THE BALL'S IN THECDC'S COURT THOSE STATES AREWAITING FOR THAT TO HAPPENTHOUGH, AND THEN HEALTHCAREWORKERS IN GEORGIA MEAN WHILESTARTED VACCINATING KIDSTUESDAY.AND IN LENEXA THE JOHNSON COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT WANTS TOREMIND YOU THAT YOU CAN GET YOURSHOTS WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT.AT COUNTY'S VACCINATION CLINICIS TAKING PLACE TODAY FROM NINETO THREE AT THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SITE ON WEST.8TH STREET, IT'S FOR ANYONE 16AND OLDER IF YOU ARE WALKING INYOU HAVE TO GO BEFORE 2:30TODAY.