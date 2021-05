Maharashtra Govt may extent the lockdown till May 31st amid rising Covid-19 cases| Oneindia News

Twelve major opposition parties have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi government has said that People under the age of 45 won't get shots of Covaxin from tomorrow with limited stocks left for the next four days.

Maharashtra is likely to extend its lockdown till May 31.

Main Opposition party, the Nepali Congress, has decided to stake a claim for the prime minister's post.

