Pet lovers lay flowers at site where dog was shot dead by policemen in China

Pet lovers laid flowers at the site where a dog was shot dead by policemen in southern China.

Police officers shot and killed a dog after receiving reports of the dog injuring people on street.

The video filmed in Chongqing shows bunches of flowers were lined up against a wall near where the dog was killed.

Dog lovers have been sharing the video on Chinese social media and expressing their disappointment, commenting that: “Why don't the police show the footage of the dog actually injuring people?” Another commented: “This is very brutal and there must be better ways than killing the dog”.

The video was filmed on May 9 and provided by local media.