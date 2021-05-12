Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Pet lovers lay flowers at site where dog was shot dead by policemen in China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:52s 0 shares 1 views
Pet lovers lay flowers at site where dog was shot dead by policemen in China
Pet lovers lay flowers at site where dog was shot dead by policemen in China

Pet lovers laid flowers at the site where a dog was shot dead by policemen in southern China.

Police officers shot and killed a dog after receiving reports of the dog injuring people on street.

Pet lovers laid flowers at the site where a dog was shot dead by policemen in southern China.

Police officers shot and killed a dog after receiving reports of the dog injuring people on street.

The video filmed in Chongqing shows bunches of flowers were lined up against a wall near where the dog was killed.

Dog lovers have been sharing the video on Chinese social media and expressing their disappointment, commenting that: “Why don't the police show the footage of the dog actually injuring people?” Another commented: “This is very brutal and there must be better ways than killing the dog”.

The video was filmed on May 9 and provided by local media.

Explore