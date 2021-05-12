Skip to main content
Vietnamese locals stunned by giant sun halo in sky

Locals in Lang Son, northern Vietnam, were stunned as they witnessed a huge sun halo in the sky on May 7.

Footage shows the optical phenomenon shine vibrantly in the sky.

Locals flocked to the streets to get a better view of the sun halo, according to witnesses.

Sun halos are created by light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.

