Why the Liz Cheney vote won't be made public

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jamie Gangel explain why House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ultimately decided not to record or make public the vote to oust Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the party leadership.
CNN’s Dana Bash and Jamie Gangel explain why House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ultimately decided not to record or make public the vote to oust Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the party leadership.
Former representative Denver Riggleman (R-VA) spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon about his support for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of the..
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has confirmed that he supports Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for the role of House Republican..
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) By Michael MathesAgence France-PresseWASHINGTON � US politician Elise Stefanik began her Washington..