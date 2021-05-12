The ruling can be appealed to the 27-nation bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice
E-commerce giant Amazon wins appeal over Luxembourg tax rebates
Credit: euronews (in English)Duration: 02:28s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
E-commerce giant Amazon wins appeal over Luxembourg tax rebates
euronews
-
EU court to decide on Amazon tax appeal
Digital Journal
-
Amazon Paid No Corporate Tax to Luxembourg
NYTimes.com
-
Amazon paid zero European taxes last year, filings show
Proactive Investors