Buccaneers To Host Cowboys To Kick Off 2021 NFL Season

The defending Super Bowl champs will host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept.

9 at 8:20 p.m.

ET.

The game will be Tampa Bay's first Kickoff Game to date.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Dak Prescott have only played each other once before.

The first time was in 2019 when Brady was still with the New England Patriots.

They won 13-9.

16 defending Super Bowl champs have played in the NFL Kickoff Game since 2004.

Those teams have gone 13-3.

Also announced was the first "Sunday Night Football" game featuring the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams... .

And "Monday Night Football" starting with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

The schedules for all 32 teams will be announced at 8 p.m.

ET on May 12