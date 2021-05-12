Biden Announces New Round of Federal Judges

President Joe Biden named another round of judicial nominees consisting of three candidates for district courts and three for appellate courts.

The administration is continuing its efforts to grow diversity on the federal bench.

With the nominations including the first Native American judge in Washington State and the second Black woman in the New York-based 2nd Circuit.

Among the nominees is also Gustavo Gelpí, who is being named to the Boston-based appeals court.

Gelpí was appointed by President George W.

Bush to the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico in 2006