Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame referred to the thirteen 2021 inductees as the most diverse list in the history of the organization.

This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, via NPR News.

Here is the complete list of 2021 inductees, separated by four categories.

Performers Category.

Foo Fighters.

Jay-Z.

Jay-Z.

The Go-Go's.

Carole King.

Todd Rundgren.

Tina Turner.

Early Influence Award.

Kraftwerk.

Gil Scott-Heron.

Charley Patton.

Musical Excellence Award.

LL Cool J.

Billy Preston.

Randy Rhoads.

Ahmet Ertegun Award .

Clarence Avant