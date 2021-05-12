House Republicans oust Liz Cheney from leadership role

House Republicans voted Wyoming Rep.
Liz Cheney out of her leadership position over her ongoing feud with President Trump and his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.
CNN’s Jessica Dean reports live from Capitol Hill.
Natalie Brand reports Cheney has been a harsh critic of former President Trump and many believe her opposition to the former..
Watch VideoHouse Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing..