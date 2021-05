Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder Preview 'Army Of The Dead'

While speaking to ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about his new horror-action film "Army of the Dead", star Dave Bautista says he definitely has what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse in real life.

Plus, director Zack Snyder discusses making his return to the zombie genre nearly 20 years since his first feature film "Dawn of the Dead".