Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner & More | Billboard News
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner & More | Billboard News

On Wednesday (May 12) morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced which of this year's nominees will be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on Oct.

30 in Cleveland, Ohio.