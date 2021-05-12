Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner & More | Billboard News

On Wednesday (May 12) morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced which of this year's nominees will be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on Oct.
30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
On Wednesday (May 12) morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced which of this year's nominees will be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on Oct.
30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Inducted Into Rock..
Carole King, The Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren also make the performer cut
Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z,..