Krispy Kreme offering free donuts, swag to 2021 graduates

GOOD CONDITION.HEY GRADUATES!

TOMORROW ISYOUR DAY!KRISPY KREME IS BRINGINGBACK ITS "GRADUATE DOZEN" FORGRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL ANDCOLLEGE SENIORS.THEY JUST HAVE TO SHOW UPAT A PARTICIPATING KRISPY KREMEWITH "CLASS OF 20-21" GRADUATESWAG, LIKE A T-SHIRT.THE BOX HAS A MIXTURE OFDONUTS AND THE MIDDLE ROW HAS"20-21" WRITTEN IN ICING.THE GRADUATE DOZEN WASINTRODUCED LAST YEAR -- AS ACONSOLATION BECAUSE STUDENTSCO