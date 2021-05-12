Nightingale would be ‘roaring’ about 1% NHS pay offer, says Bonham Carter at service for nurses

Florence Nightingale would be “roaring” about the 1% pay rise offer for health staff, her relative Helena Bonham Carter has said.The Crown star said the renowned nurse who became known as The Lady With the Lamp would challenge the offer as a “pitiful reflection” of their work in the past year.The actress spoke after a service at Westminster Abbey which paid tribute to nurses and midwives for their work during the pandemic.