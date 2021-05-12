Influencers fly off water slide in jaw-dropping video: 'I'm terrified'

An influencer shared a jaw-dropping look at an intense water slide in Mexico.Drew Dirksen visited the Albercas El Vergel water park in Tijuana including its heart-stopping highlight: the Slip N Fly water slide.In Dirksen’s video, three of his friends laid flat on their bellies at the ride’s peak.Each person had a column to themselves and at first, it appeared to look like any other water slide.

They quickly glided down but the bottom of the slide curved upward.It launched them several feet into the air before they dropped into a massive pool.The TikTok received over 16.8 million views.

People were floored.“Am I the only one who thought one was gonna go over the pool?” someone commented.“I’m terrified but this looks fun,” another said