Long Lines, Gas Shortages Follow Cyberattack On East Coast Pipeline

Stations are running out of gas up and down the East Coast, and some states have declared a state of emergency.
Amy Johnson reports.
AAA is urging people not to "panic buy" or hoard gasoline. Long lines have formed at some gas stations after a cyberattack forced..
Experts says Florida should remain well supplied with fuel after a critical East Coast pipeline was the victim of cybercriminals.