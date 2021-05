2022 ACURA MDX, STEPS UP ITS LUXURY AND TECH GAME!!

Bumper2Bumpertv thinks the car maker has come very close to that goal with the latest version of the MDX.

Can the Acura brand match the level of bells and whistles normally associated with luxury vehicles?

AT A TIME WHEN THE COMPETITION IS UPPING THEIR GAME IN THE UPPER PREMIUM SEGMENT ACURA IS MAKING A MOVE INTO THE LUXURY SEGMENT WITH THE MDX SUV.

FOR 2022 IT GETS NEW SHEET METAL AND UPGRADED LIGHTING TREATMENTS AS IT ARRIVES FOR THE PARTY.

WE SPENT SOME TIME IN THE A-SPEC TRIM LEVEL WHICH COMES WITH THE HIGH TECH FEATURES EXPECTED FROM THE BRAND AND EQUALLY HIGH-END FINISHES THAT MIGHT SURPRISE A DRIVER.

WE MENTION THAT, BECAUSE AS SOON AS THE DOOR OPENED THE FIRST THING GETTING OUR ATTENTION WERE THE LEATHER SEATS WITH RED INSERTS.

NOTHING SUBTLE HERE AND THE COMFORT MATCHED THE VISUAL EXPERIENCE.

THE SECOND ROW CONVERTS FROM THREE ACROSS TO CAPTAINS CHAIRS WITH MORE THAN ENOUGH ROOM FOR AN ADULT AND A FEATURE WE LIKED IS THE MIDDLE SEAT IS REMOVABLE.THE THIRD ROW WHICH CAN OFTEN BE COMPARED TO A PENALTY BOX PROVED SURPRSINGLY ROOMY BUT DON’T TRY TO SQUEEZE A THIRD PASSENGER BACK THERE.

WITH THREE ROWS IN PLAY CARGO SPACE CAN BE A CHALLENGE AND ACURA TOOK A PAGE FROM OTHER AUTO BRANDS AND ADDED A TWIST OF THEIR OWN TO DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT.

What we have back here is a hidden compartment that is not only reversable but also removeable.

So, oh hey here is my phone!

You can either hide stuff up in there.

If you need more space, you can lower it, like so.

And if you’ve got any messy items that you don’t want to get on the carpet.

You simply flip it and makes for easy cleanup.

THE MDX HAD ALL OF THE EXPECTED BELLS AND WHISTLES.

IN TESTING IT OUT WE TOOK SPECIAL NOTICE OF THE DRIVE ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY.

THE DRIVE TRAIN CAN BE SET FOR MULTIPLE CONDITIONS AND GETS THE MOST FROM A 3.5 LITER VTEC V6 ENGINE.

IT IS RATED AT 290 HORSEPOWER AND 267 POUND