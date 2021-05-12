Surveillance Video Shows Detainee Attack Cook County Sheriff's Deputies At Skokie Courthouse

Four Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning, when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing at the Skokie courthouse.
(Attack starts around 3:30 mark)
Four Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning, when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing at the Skokie courthouse.
(Attack starts around 3:30 mark)
Four Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing..