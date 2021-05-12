Beachgoer stumbles upon deep-sea fish that somehow washed ashore

A beachgoer in Newport Beach, California discovered a deep-sea fish that had washed ashore….and quickly alerted state park rangers and lifeguards.Ben Estes was at Crystal Cove State Park when he found the 18-inch anglerfish, which was identified as a Pacific footballfish.The Pacific footballfish is normally found at depths of more than 3,000 feet below sea level.Crystal Cove State Park described the fish’s teeth as “like pointed shards of glass” and added….that they are capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body.Instead of being mesmerized by the discovery, a lot of people on social media were terrified