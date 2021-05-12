Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Grimes hospitalized for panic attack after Elon Musk's 'SNL' debut

Credit: Page Six
Duration: 01:12s 0 shares 2 views
Grimes hospitalized for panic attack after Elon Musk's 'SNL' debut
Grimes hospitalized for panic attack after Elon Musk's 'SNL' debut
Grimes hospitalized for panic attack after Elon Musk's 'SNL' debut

I never touch him under the overalls.(upbeat music)(upbeat music continues)I reinvented electric cars,and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship.(audience laughs)(audience claps)Did you think I was also gonna be a chill, normal dude?(audience laughs)

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage

Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's syndrome

Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's syndrome

Bang Media International Limited

Elon Musk has revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome, as he claimed to be the “first person with Asperger’s” to host 'Saturday..