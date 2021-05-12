Grimes hospitalized for panic attack after Elon Musk's 'SNL' debut

Grimes Reveals She was Hospitalized for a Panic Attack After Elon Musk’s SNL Debut
Mediaite
Grimes revealed that she was hospitalized for a panic attack this week, just days after her partner Elon Musk hosted Saturday..
I never touch him under the overalls.(upbeat music)(upbeat music continues)I reinvented electric cars,and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship.(audience laughs)(audience claps)Did you think I was also gonna be a chill, normal dude?(audience laughs)
Grimes revealed that she was hospitalized for a panic attack this week, just days after her partner Elon Musk hosted Saturday..
Elon Musk has revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome, as he claimed to be the “first person with Asperger’s” to host 'Saturday..