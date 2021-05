Buns and Bubbles opens, offers family recipes and Boba tea

IN TODAYS WE'RE OPEN COLORADOSERIES THERE'S A NEW BOBA TEAAND SANDWICH SHOP IN TOWNSERVING UP FAMILY RECIPES ANDSMILES..BUNS AND BUBBLES STARTED DURINGTHE FIRST WEEK OF MAY AND THEOWNERS ARE ALREADY DREAMINGBIG..OUR JON MCMICHAEL HAS MORE...I UNDERSTAND THAT ONE SIDE OFTHE BUSINESS OPERATION WANTEDSOMETHING FOR TEA AND THE OTHERWANTED SOMETHING FOR SANDWICHESIS THAT RIGHTYES AND HERE WE AREIT'S OPEN SO IT'S OURSFOR BUNS AND BUBBLES..A NEW FAMILY OPERATEDRESTAURANT..DISHING UP VIETNAMESE INSPIREDSANDWICHES AND TAIWANESEINSPIRED TEA..IS THE DREAM..TO ME, MY DREAM WAS ALWAYSHAVING A RESTAURANT AND HERE NOWFULFILLING HAVING A FAMILYORIENTED RESTAURANT...EVERYTHING IN THE FAMILY BUILDUP TO THE BUSINESS WE HAVE NOWEACH MORNING BEGINS WITH BAKINGFRESH BREAD..SO YOU GET A HOME FEELING MEALHERETHAT BREAD GOES ALONG WITHFAMILY RECIPES..

WITH A TWIST...SO WE'RE LIKE, OK, FUSEVIETNAMESE SANDWICHES WITHAMERICAN TWIST TO IT, IT'S VERYFLAVORFULEVERY SINGLE LITTLE THING THATWE DO EVERYDAY, WE PUT OUR HEARTIN IT.OPENED A WEEK INTO MAY...THE SHOP, ALREADY IS PULLINGCUSTOMERS..REPORTING MASSIVE SUPPORT..I LIVE HERE IN THE COMMUNITY ANDDID THE SAME FOR A LOT OFRESTAURANTS,SO IT'S KIND OF NICE TO SEE ALLTHE PEOPLE COME AND SUPPORT MEALSO LOOKING TO THE FUTURE...THE ASPIRATIONS..ARE FAR REACHING..ONE UP NORTH, ONE DOWN SOUTH ANDONE PRETTY MUCH ANYWHERE YOU CANPUT ONEYESWE WANT TO TAKE THIS BIGTHE GOAL FOR THIS SPACE AND ANYFUTURE SPACES..HOWEVER..WILL STAY THE SAME..BRINGING SMILES WITH BOBA TEA..FULL BELLIES WITH SANDWICHES..WHEN YOU GO TO ANOTHER PLACE,YOU WANT TO FIND WHAT'S BEST, WEWANT TO BE THE BEST.WATCHING OUT FOR YOU COLORADOSPRINGS JON MCMICHAEL..NEWS 5BUNS AND BUBBLES IS ALREADYWORKING ON DISTRIBUTING THEIRPRODUCT IN DENVER STARTING THISSUMMER..AND..IF EVERYTHING GOES GREAT..DREAMS OF HAVING ANOTHERLOCATION NEXT YEAR..FOR MORE WE'RE OPEN STORIES..HEAD O