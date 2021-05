Broncos aim to end five-year playoff drought, open season at New York Giants

With coach Vic Fangio needing a fast start in his third season, Denver will open against the New York Giants at 2:25 p.m.

At Met Life Stadium on Sept 12.

The Broncos have not enjoyed much success there, trounced in Super Bowl 48 and falling to the Jets in a forgettable effort in 2018.