NFL On FOX returns Sept. 12 with 49ers-Lions

AND OF COURSE THIS ISTHE ONE WE HAVE THEFORTY-NINERS OPENER AT DETROITSET FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH.

FORDFIELD IN DETROIT CITY MATTHEWSTAFFORD OUT IN DETROITREMEMBER JARED GOFF IN IS THEQUARTERBACK 10:00AM STARTHERE.

ON FOX 40 NINERS HAVENOT PLAYED THE LINE SINCE THEPRETTY HAPPY WITH JIMMY ATTHAT POINT.TIMES DO CHANGE GOING WASGOOD IN THIS GAME 18 OF 26 ACOUPLE OF TOUCHDOWN THROWSWANT TO DANCE AND KENDRICKBOURNE RIGHT THERE 49 ERSBUILT UP A 30 TO 30 LEAD 66YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN READY FORSOME NFL FOOTBALL DODGERS HADTO SURVIVE A LATE LIONSRALLIED TO WIN IT 30 TO 27.HEY WE HAVE THE NINERSFIRST 2 GAMES OF THE SEASON,THE ONE IN DETROIT TO THE GAMEAGAINST THE EAGLES WE HAVE 4OF THEIR FIRST 5 GAMES AND 9OF THEIR 17 REMEMBER IT IS A17 GAME SEASON NOW.LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEINGTHEM GO TO CHICAGO AND THENPLAY THE VIKINGS AT LEVISTADIUM.

WE ALSO GUYS HAVE ACOUPLE OF LATER GAMES HERE ONFOX 40 A CHANCE TO SEE JONGRUDEN AND HIS TEAM AGAINSTFOOTBALL TEAM AND THENTHURSDAY NIGHT GAME START WEEK5 1ST ONE THE RAMS AND THESEAHAWKS GET YOUR POPCORN YEAH