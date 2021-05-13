Thomas Tuchel takes full responsibility for Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel shouldered the blame for Chelsea's minds wandering to Saturday's FA Cup final in Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal.Jorginho's miscued back-pass left the out-of-position Kepa Arrizabalaga scrambling to parry off his own line, allowing Emile Smith Rowe to slot home the winner at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea saw a Christian Pulisic effort chalked off for offside after a video assistant referee review, while Rob Holding escaped punishment for blocking Mason Mount's shot with his hand on the goalline.
Every word Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea's surprise home defeat to Arsenal
