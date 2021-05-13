Thomas Tuchel takes full responsibility for Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel shouldered the blame for Chelsea's minds wandering to Saturday's FA Cup final in Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal.Jorginho's miscued back-pass left the out-of-position Kepa Arrizabalaga scrambling to parry off his own line, allowing Emile Smith Rowe to slot home the winner at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea saw a Christian Pulisic effort chalked off for offside after a video assistant referee review, while Rob Holding escaped punishment for blocking Mason Mount's shot with his hand on the goalline.