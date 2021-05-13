Rockets launched from Gaza intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, some reach Tel Aviv

Rockets were launched from Gaza on May 13 as a response to the destroying of inhabitant towers in Gaza Strip.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepted some of the rockets while some of the rockets reached Tel Aviv.

The incident occured hours after the collapse of the Al Sharuk Tower.

Earlier Wednesday, the Al-Jawhara Tower was also brought down, while the Hanandi Tower collapsed after an airstrike Tuesday.

Officials said at least 53 Palestinians have died — including 14 children — and six Israelis have been killed since the fighting erupted three days ago.