Nancy Drew S02E16 The Purloined Keys

Nancy Drew 2x16 "The Purloined Keys" Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie).

Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning.

Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star.

Jeff W.

Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino (216).

Original airdate 5/19/2021.