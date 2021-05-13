Ragin' Cajuns head coach speaks on Zy McDonald

Billy Napier spoke highly of the young quarterback as the team enters their offseason training.

Blitz 16 Player of the Year Zy McDonald is making his way through his first college football experience with the Ragin' Cajuns.

AGAINST THE DOLPHINS ANDPANTHERS AND WRAPPING UP INWEEK 18 IN ATLANTA SOME AREA PLAYERS WEREMID-YEAR ENROLLEES DURINGTHIS COLLEGE FOOTBALLRECRUITING CYCLEINCLUDING BLTIZ 16 PLAYEROF THE YEAR ZY MCDONALD,QUARTERBACK FROMRIDGELAND.

HE GOT A COUPLEOF PLAYS DURING THE RAGINCAJUNS SPRING GAME IN LATEAPRIL.

HIS NEW HEAD COACHGIVES US AN UPDATE ON ZY'SFIRST TASTE OF COLLEGEFOOTBALLL.<YOU KNOW ZY WAS A VERYPRODUCTIVE PLAYER IN HIGHSCHOOL.

HE'S A WINNER ANDCOMES FROM A FOOTBALLFAMILY.

I THINK HEUNDERSTANDS WHAT'SREQUIRED.

HE'S A HARDWORKER.

AND CERTAINLY ITHINK HE'S A LITTLE MORECOMFORTABLE WITH WHAT'SEXPECTED OF HIM NOW ANDCERTAINLY GETS TO REGROUP ALITTLE BIT IN MAY COME BACKAND START OVER IN JUNE.

BUTWE'RE EXCITED ABOUT ZY ANDAND CERTAINLY IN THAT HE WASABLE TO GET HERE EARLY ANDJOIN OUR TEAM.