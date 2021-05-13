For more tax tips and support, visit TurboTax.com.

Learn the difference between the forms and which forms to expect if you're self-employed.

Starting with the 2020 tax year, certain payments previously reported on form 1099-MISC, will now be reported on form 1099- NEC.

What are 1099-MISC vs 1099-NEC tax forms?

Businesses will use this form to make payments to non-employees for work they have done.

And, self-employed individuals, should receive this form as a record for how much that business paid them for the year.

This enables the IRS to ensure people are properly reporting their income.

Form 1099-MISC is still around, but this should be used for reporting miscellaneous payments like rent, prizes, and awards.

